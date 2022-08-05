Food Friday 8/5/22: Summer cocktails with John Fischer

We welcome back Culinary Institute professor and unofficial WAMC Chief Mixologist John Fischer to talk summer cocktails. What's your favorite? Call in and tell us! 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

John Fischer has been a culinary professional for over three decades. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, he has experienced all aspects of the restaurant business as a bartender, cook, restaurant manager and sommelier. He has written books on cheese, service and French comfort food, and many articles about various beverages. John currently teaches wine, beer and hospitality management at the Culinary Institute of America and is a Certified Sakè Professional.