Food Friday 12/31/21: New Year's Eve with John Fischer and Deanna Fox

What are you doing New Year's Eve? Not much? Welcome to the club. For one shining hour we've got you covered! Joining us for a Food Friday New Year's show are Deanna Fox and John Fischer! Call in and join the fun. 800-348-2551. Or email VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Deanna Fox is a food and agriculture journalist. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, The Guardian, The Kitchen, Eater, the Times Union and more. Stories, videos and recipes can be found at www.foxonfood.com or at “Fox on Food” on Facebook and Instagram.

John Fischer is a cocktail wizard. He's also a professor of hospitality and service management at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Previously he was general manager at the Morrell Wine Bar and Café in New York.

Here's Deanna's recipe for classic deviled eggs.