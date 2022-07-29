© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Food Friday 7/29/22: Ice Cream with SoCo and Boozy Moo!

Published July 29, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Two boys seated on sacks in back of pickup-truck eating ice-cream.
Library of Congress
/
Wikimedia Commons
"Farm boys eating ice-cream cones. Washington, Indiana" 1941

These are the dog days of summer, the perfect time for a little ice cream. Today we welcome back the folks from SoCo Creamery and Leyla Kiosse of Boozy Moo! 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Joining us today are Erik Bruun, president of SoCo, and Eric Esko, ice cream master and production manager. Founded in 2004 as a scoop shop in downtown Great Barrington, SoCo makes ice cream, sorbet and gelato, with dairy sourced from a family farm in Vermont. While its pints, cups and boxes are distributed from Maryland to Maine, SoCo is proud to be a part of the Berkshires, forging partnerships with local food makers and cultural institutions such as Tanglewood, Shakespeare & Company and the Berkshire International Film Festival.

Also joining us is Boozy Moo! owner Leyla Kiosse. Leyla opened The Yard – Hatchet House & Bar in Albany, NY in early 2020. When the pandemic shuttered doors for everyone, Leyla took the booze off her shelves and experimented with booze-infused ice cream. It worked! Boozy Moo! is a line of hand-crafted, small-batch ice creams and sorbets, all of which are infused with alcohol as a distinctive flavoring. It’s the best of two marvelous worlds; delicious ice cream creations with a little bit of cocktail thrown in.

Tags

Vox Pop Food Fridayice cream
Related Content
  • Amy Halloran's homemade donuts
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 7/8/22: Flour Hour with Amy Halloran
    When it comes to some Food Friday guests, we don't even need to know the exact topic of the show. We can tell you this much - Amy Halloran likes grain. A LOT. We'll leave the details to her! Want to talk grain, flour and baking with a Grain Ambassador? Call at 2pm. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Nicole Rodriguez eats corn at a store
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 7/1/22: Healthy eating with Nicole Rodriguez
    Nicole Rodriguez returns with delicious and healthy ideas for your summer table. Nicole is the co-founder of Step Bite Step, a flexible fat-loss program. To join the conversation call 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Butter factory, churning and receiving, C. 1925
    Vox Pop
    Food Friday 6/17/22: Butter with Haley Whalen
    Wait. An entire show dedicated to butter? YES! We welcome Haley Whalen of Arthur's Market to talk about the virtues of butter and take your calls. The number is 800-348-2551. Haley awill also administer an in-studio butter taste test! Ray Graf hosts.
Load More