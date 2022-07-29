Food Friday 7/29/22: Ice Cream with SoCo and Boozy Moo!

These are the dog days of summer, the perfect time for a little ice cream. Today we welcome back the folks from SoCo Creamery and Leyla Kiosse of Boozy Moo! 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Joining us today are Erik Bruun, president of SoCo, and Eric Esko, ice cream master and production manager. Founded in 2004 as a scoop shop in downtown Great Barrington, SoCo makes ice cream, sorbet and gelato, with dairy sourced from a family farm in Vermont. While its pints, cups and boxes are distributed from Maryland to Maine, SoCo is proud to be a part of the Berkshires, forging partnerships with local food makers and cultural institutions such as Tanglewood, Shakespeare & Company and the Berkshire International Film Festival.

Also joining us is Boozy Moo! owner Leyla Kiosse. Leyla opened The Yard – Hatchet House & Bar in Albany, NY in early 2020. When the pandemic shuttered doors for everyone, Leyla took the booze off her shelves and experimented with booze-infused ice cream. It worked! Boozy Moo! is a line of hand-crafted, small-batch ice creams and sorbets, all of which are infused with alcohol as a distinctive flavoring. It’s the best of two marvelous worlds; delicious ice cream creations with a little bit of cocktail thrown in.