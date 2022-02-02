© 2022
Vox Pop

Favorite romantic films with Audrey Kupferberg

Published February 2, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Alla Nazimova and Rudolph Valentino in a photo from the 1921 film Camille.
Public domain
Wikimedia Commons
Alla Nazimova and Rudolph Valentino in a photo from the 1921 film Camille.

With Valentine's Day approaching, we welcome back film expert Audrey Kupferberg to talk about her favorite romantic films. Call with your pick. 800-348-2551.

Audrey Kupferberg is a film and video archivist and appraiser. She is lecturer emeritus and the former director of Film Studies at the University at Albany and co-authored several entertainment biographies with her late husband and creative partner, Rob Edelman.

Audrey's Top 10 Favorite Romantic Films

  1. The Best Years of Our Lives
  2. Cyrano de Bergerac (any version works for me!)
  3. Ghost
  4. Casablanca
  5. Random Harvest
  6. Brief Encounter
  7. The Ghost and Mrs Muir
  8. An Affair to Remember
  9. Away from Her
  10. Holiday (1938)

