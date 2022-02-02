Favorite romantic films with Audrey Kupferberg
With Valentine's Day approaching, we welcome back film expert Audrey Kupferberg to talk about her favorite romantic films. Call with your pick. 800-348-2551.
Audrey Kupferberg is a film and video archivist and appraiser. She is lecturer emeritus and the former director of Film Studies at the University at Albany and co-authored several entertainment biographies with her late husband and creative partner, Rob Edelman.
Audrey's Top 10 Favorite Romantic Films
- The Best Years of Our Lives
- Cyrano de Bergerac (any version works for me!)
- Ghost
- Casablanca
- Random Harvest
- Brief Encounter
- The Ghost and Mrs Muir
- An Affair to Remember
- Away from Her
- Holiday (1938)