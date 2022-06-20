Medical Monday 6/20/22: Life After Cancer with Dr. Lisa Curcio

Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Lisa Curcio of Nuvance Health. She'll take your calls about cancer, and living your best life after cancer. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Curcio joined Nuvance Health to establish a breast surgery program at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck. She came from Memorial Care Medical Group and was medical director of surgical services at Breastlink in Laguna Hills, California. She specializes in both oncology and breast surgery.

Dr. Curcio completed a surgical oncology fellowship at City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, California, and a general surgery residency and an internship at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC.

Dr. Curcio was a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi where she was the chief of surgical oncology at Keesler Medical Center.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

