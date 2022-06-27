© 2022
Medical Monday 6/27/22: Transplant Nephrology with Dr. Geovani Faddoul

Published June 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Geovani Faddoul,_MD
Albany Med
/
Geovani Faddoul,_MD

We welcome Dr. Geovani Faddoul, a transplant nephrologist at Albany Med. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr Faddoul specializes in the medical treatment of kidney transplant patients, including pre-transplant medical evaluations and post-transplant care. He also treats patients with chronic kidney disease, glomerular disease, hypertension and other kidney conditions. Dr. Faddoul completed fellowship training at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and did his residency at Staten Island University Hospital. He earned his medical degree from Saint Joseph University in Beirut, Lebanon.

