Medical Monday 7/18/22: Epilepsy/Neurology with Dr. Amber Mitchell

We welcome Dr. Amber Mitchell, founder and director of the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Mitchell is a neurologist and an epileptologist and is board certified by the American Board of Neurology and Psychiatry. She is also board certified in epilepsy. Dr. Mitchell provides specialized neurological care to adolescents and adults age 16 and older with seizure disorders and other conditions such as migraine, movement disorders, stroke and memory impairment.