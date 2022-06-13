© 2022
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 6/13/22: Urologic surgery with Dr. Jonah Marshall

Published June 13, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Dr. Jonah Marshall
SPHP
/
Dr. Jonah Marshall

We are joined by Dr. Jonah Marshall, Medical Director of Minimally Invasive Surgery for St. Peter’s Health Partners. Dr. Marshall specializes in urologic oncology, nerve-sparing prostate surgery and complex kidney surgery. He focuses both on cancer control and overall quality of life. The number to call with your question is 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Board-certified in urology, Dr. Jonah Marshall started his career as a pioneer in urinary reconstruction. He received his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. and completed his residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Vox Pop Medical Mondayurology
