Birding with Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart 7/5/22

Published July 5, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
blue_bird_by_jesse_king.jpeg
Jesse King
/
WAMC

Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Make a bird call! 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird.

Julie Hart works for the DEC and is the New York breeding bird atlas project coordinator. She coordinates with thousands of volunteers to document bird breeding behaviors and has a focus in bird conservation and citizen science.

