© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC will air special coverage of the January 6 hearings tonight at 8 p.m.
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Gardening 6/9/22

Published June 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
flowerfield.jpg
WAMC
/

Gardening season is in full swing. Today at 2pm we welcome back our team of gardening experts to take your question. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward runs Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Tags

Vox Pop gardeningWard’s NurseryLandis ArboretumFaddegon's Nursery
Related Content
  • Crabapple blossom
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 5/12/22
    The weather is warmer, the ground is softer.... so let's dig! Our panel of gardening experts is back to answer your gardening questions. Call at 2pm. 800-348-2551. Or you may email the program at "VoxPop@wamc.org." Ray Graf hosts.
  • Science Forum logo, featuring the periodic table of elements
    Vox Pop
    Science Forum 5/5/22
    It's time again for the Vox Pop Science Forum! If you have a question about anything in the realm of science, give us a call at 2pm. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Photo of total lunar eclipse, taken on the evening of May 15, 2022 at SUNY Binghamton
    Vox Pop
    Astronomy 5/24/22
    We cast our gaze toward the heavens today. We'll talk astronomy with Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson. Call with your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More