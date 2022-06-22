© 2022
Vox Pop

Hiking and fitness with Alicia Filley 6/22/22

Published June 22, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Alicia Filley
TheHealthyHiker.com
Alicia Filley

We welcome back Alicia Filley, an internationally published health and fitness writer, and founder of The Healthy Hiker, a program that helps hikers regain their health so they can feel confident on the trail and stop worrying about being left behind. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

As a licensed physical therapist for 30 years, Alicia Filley specializes in the treatment of runners and endurance athletes. She is an avid hiker and runner and is passionate about sharing her love for the great outdoors.

Vox Pop hikingfitness
