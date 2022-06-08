© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 6/8/22

Published June 8, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
World map
WAMC
/
World map

We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions! To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A 45-year veteran of the travel industry, Jean is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

Tags

Vox Pop travelJean Gagnon
Related Content
  • Titanic arriving at Cobh (Ireland), 11 April, 1912
    Vox Pop
    Travel with Jean Gagnon 4/19/22
    We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions! To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Wood-engraving of an Eagle and Dodo, by Thomas Bewick
    Vox Pop
    Birding with Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart 5/3/22
    Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Make a bird call! 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Crabapple blossom
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 5/12/22
    The weather is warmer, the ground is softer.... so let's dig! Our panel of gardening experts is back to answer your gardening questions. Call at 2pm. 800-348-2551. Or you may email the program at "VoxPop@wamc.org." Ray Graf hosts.
Load More