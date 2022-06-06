© 2022
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 6/6/22: Ears and hearing with Dr. Christine Kim

Published June 6, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Illustration showing the bones of the internal ear
From the book The Human Body and Health Revised by Alvin Davison, published in 1908
WikiMedia Commons
Illustration showing the bones of the internal ear

Joining us today to talk ear health and hearing care is Dr. Christine Kim of Albany Med. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Christine Kim
Albany Med
Dr. Christine Kim

Dr. Christine Kim graduated from Albany Medical College with her M.D. degree. She stayed at Albany Medical College to receive her residency training in Otolaryngology, after which she decided to pursue her passion in ear and hearing care. She completed her fellowship training in Otology and Neurotology at the Silverstein Institute in Sarasota, Florida.

Vox Pop Medical Monday
