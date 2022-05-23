Medical Monday 5/23/22: Geriatric Medicine with Dr. Rebecca Stetzer

We are joined by Dr. Rebecca Stetzer of Albany Med. Dr. Stetzer is a geriatrician who cares for patients aged 75 years and older at Albany Med’s Internal Medicine Group. She specializes in treating patients who suffer from geriatric syndromes related to aging, including frequent falls, cognitive and memory problems, incontinence and vertigo. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Rebecca Stetzer is a board-certified in geriatric medicine and family medicine. She completed a fellowship in geriatric medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, and earned her medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.