Medical Monday 5/16/22: Brain health with Dr. Paul Wright

Nuvance Health / Dr. Paul Wright

Neurologist Dr. Paul Wright of Nuvance Health joins us to answer your questions about stroke, brain health and other neurological concerns. Join the conversation by calling 1-800-348-2551 or emailing VoxPop@wamc.org during the show. Ray Graf hosts.

A board-certified neurologist, Dr. Wright is senior vice president and system chair of the Neuroscience Institute at Nuvance Health in Poughkeepsie, New York. He has subspecialty training in stroke and cerebrovascular disease and expertise in general neurology.

Did you know that up to 80% of strokes could be prevented? How about that stroke rates have increased by more than 40% among younger adults in the past several decades? Healthy lifestyle changes could help manage health conditions that raise your risk for stroke — and help your overall brain health, too.