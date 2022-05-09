© 2022
Medical Monday 5/9/22: Podiatry with Dr. Doug Tumen

Published May 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Public domain illustration - "Bones of the Foot" Fig. 13, page 29, The Practical Guide to Health by Frederick M. Rossiter
Public Domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
"Bones of the Foot" -an illustration from The Practical Guide to Health by Frederick M. Rossiter, 1910.
Dr. Douglas Tumen
Hudson Valley Foot Associates
/
Dr. Douglas Tumen

Dr. Douglas Tumen of Hudson Valley Foot Associates joins us to take your foot health questions. The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org.WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Tumen has been practicing podiatry for more than 30 years. He's board certified in foot surgery and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

Dr. Tumen is a marathon runner and former Race Director for the annual Kingston Classic 10K race.

