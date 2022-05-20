© 2022
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Food Friday 5/20/22: Cookbook favorites with Deanna Fox

Published May 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Deanna Fox in the kitchen
Photo courtesy of FoxOnFood.com
/

There thousands - maybe millions - of cookbooks. Some are beloved. Others... meh. Food Friday Hall of Famer Deanna Fox joins us to talk about her favorite cookbooks. Call and share your picks. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Deanna Fox is a food and agriculture journalist who travels the globe in search of the story, meaning and purpose of our food heritage and systems. She was also the owner of Albany Cooking School for several years. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, The Guardian, The Kitchn, Eater, the Times Union and more. Stories, videos and recipes can be found at www.foxonfood.com or at Fox on Food on Facebook and Instagram.

Vox Pop Food FridayDeanna Fox
