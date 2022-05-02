© 2022
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 5/2/22: Cardiology with Dr. James Lyons

Published May 2, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Diagram of human heart
H. V. Carter (1831-1897)
/
Anatomy of the Human Body, 1918,
Dr. James Lyons
Nuvance Health
/
Dr. James Lyons

Today we talk cardiology with Dr. James Lyons of Nuvance Health. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551. You may also email; the show at Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. James Lyons is a cardiologist with The Heart Center, a division of Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice, P.C., an affiliate of Nuvance Health Medical Practices. Dr. Lyons sees patients in Poughkeepsie and has been in practice for more than 20 years, specializing in heart failure, transplant cardiology and sports cardiology. He is board-certified in cardiovascular disease, nuclear medicine and advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology. Dr. Lyons earned his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington D.C. and completed his residency and fellowship-training at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

