© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 4/25/22: Palliative care with Dr. Catherine Adams

Published April 25, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Dr. Catherine Adams
St. Peter's Health Partners
/
Dr. Catherine Adams

We are joined by Dr. Catherine Adams. Dr. Adams is chief of palliative medicine at St. Peter’s Hospital, part of the St. Peter's Health Partners system of care. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

For over 5 years, Dr. Adams has led a multidisciplinary team at St. Peter's, helping patients and their families manage the symptoms and stress of serious illness. She has a special interest in caring for patients with cancer diagnoses and is a past chair of the Cancer Special Interest Group of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. Dr. Adams is a graduate of the Yale Palliative Medicine Fellowship.

Joining Dr. Adams will be Susan Serrano, a social worker with St. Peter's Palliative Care Partners.

Tags

Vox Pop Medical Mondaypalliative care
Related Content
Load More