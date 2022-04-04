© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 4/4/22: Gastroenterology with Dr. Jennifer Northrop

Published April 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
The human digestive tract
Railliet Alcide, Traité de zoologie médicale et agricole
/
Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
The human digestive tract

We welcome Dr. Jennifer Northrop of Albany Gastroenterology Consultants. Give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or e-mail your question to VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Northrop has been a gastroenterologist in private practice since 2008 and joined Albany Gastroenterology Consultants in 2013.

Dr. Jennifer Northtrop
Albany Gastroenterology Consultants
/
Dr. Jennifer Northtrop

A native of northern New Jersey, Dr. Northrop attended medical school at Sackler School of Medicine. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City and completed her fellowship in Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston & MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Dr. Northrop completed additional training in radiofrequency ablation for Barrett’s esophagus and in the interpretation of wireless capsule endoscopy of the small bowel.

Board-certified in Gastroenterology, Dr. Northrop is a member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Gastroenterological Association. Dr. Northrop practices all aspects of general gastroenterology and has an interest in functional gastrointestinal disorders, colorectal cancer, and wireless small bowel capsule endoscopy.

Tags

Vox Pop Medical Mondaygastroenteroloogy
Related Content
  • Dr. John Choi
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 3/28/22: Colorectal cancer awareness with Dr. John Choi
    March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and a perfect time to talk about your colon health. We welcome Dr. John Choi to answer your questions. 800-341-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Daniel Bergeron, D.O.
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 3/21/22: Cardiology with Dr. Daniel Bergeron
    Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Daniel Bergeron, a cardiologist with Albany Associates in Cardiology, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. He'll take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Ectron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19
    Vox Pop
    Medical Monday 3/14/22: COVID-19 with Eric Yager
    Some experts are hopeful that the COVID pandemic may be turning a corner and that the worst is behind us. Others warn that more bad times are ahead. We welcome back Dr. Eric Yager of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences to share what he knows about current research. Eric will be ready to take your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More