Medical Monday 4/11/22: Movement disorders with Dr. Durphy

Published April 11, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT

We talk about movement disorders with Dr. Jennifer Durphy of Albany Med. Join the conversation by calling 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Jennifer Durphy

Dr. Durphy is a neurologist at Albany Med who specializes in movement disorders. She treats patients who have Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, tremor, dystonia, restless leg syndrome and tics. She completed her neurology residency training at Georgetown University in Washington, DC and completed her fellowship training at Albany Medical Center.

