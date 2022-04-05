© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Birding With Rich Guthrie And Julie Hart 4/5/22

Published April 5, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
A baby osprey peeking out of its nest.
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
A baby osprey peeking out of its nest.

Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Make a bird call! 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird.

Julie Hart works for the DEC and is the New York breeding bird atlas project coordinator. She coordinates with thousands of volunteers to document bird breeding behaviors and has a focus in bird conservation and citizen science.

Tags

Vox Pop birdingRich GuthireJulie Hart
Related Content
  • Bluebird on a fence post
    Vox Pop
    Birding with Rich Guthrie 3/1/22
    Vox Pop favorite Rich Guthrie returns to take your bird calls. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.
  • An eagle dines on a dead deer
    Vox Pop
    Birding with Rich Guthrie 2/1/22
    Yep, it's another Vox Pop that is strictly for the birds. Rich Guthrie joins us to answer our listeners' burning bird questions. Call at 2pm with yours! 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Ducks on a pond
    Vox Pop
    Birding with Rich Guthrie 1/4/22
    We begin a new year on Vox Pop with perennial favorite Rich Guthrie. Rich is our favorite ornithologist. He'll be most pleased to take your bird calls at 2pm! 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More