Yep, it's another Vox Pop that is strictly for the birds. Rich Guthrie joins us to answer our listeners' burning bird questions. Call at 2pm with yours! 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Rich is retired from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and is the regional reviewer for eBIRD. If after the show we did not get to your question, Rich welcomes direct e-mails as well! Richard Guthrie: richardpguthrie@gmail.com