Costa Rica is known for its incredible biodiversity. On Tuesday, December 14th from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m., join David Moon to see some of the fabulous birds and other animals whose evolution has been driven by tropical ecosystems. Learn why such a small area can be home to so many species and how maintenance of strong democratic principles has helped Costa Ricans double the forested area of the country in the past 30 years. David has taught tropical ecology in Costa Rica since 1991 and is the Community Science and Coastal Resilience Manager for Mass Audubon North Shore. This free, virtual program is co-sponsored by the Dickinson Memorial Library, the Northfield Bird Club and FirstLight’s Northfield Mountain. Registration requests must be received at least 24 hours before the program begins. Register at www.bookeo.com/northfield.