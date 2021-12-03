Food Friday 12/3/21: Deanna Fox dishes on holiday dishes

Deanna Fox is back to talk about latkes and other great ideas for small holiday gatherings. A Food Friday regular, Deanna can also answer your questions on a wide range of cooking and baking topics. The number to call is 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Deanna Fox is a food and agriculture journalist who travels the globe in search of the story, meaning and purpose of our food heritage and systems. She was also the owner of Albany Cooking School for several years. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, The Guardian, The Kitchn, Eater, the Times Union and more. Stories, videos and recipes can be found at www.foxonfood.com or at Fox on Food on Facebook and Instagram.