Cybersecurity with Bob Griffin and Jim Hendler 12/15/21

According to cybersecurity firm Mandiant, Russian hackers vigorously continued to try to infiltrate U.S. government agencies in 2021.

Microsoft says it recently disrupted cyber-spying by a group backed by the Chinese government. Microsoft took down websites the group used to gather intelligence from foreign ministries, think tanks and rights organizations in the U.S. and 28 other countries.

We will talk about this news (and much more) with Jim Hendler and Robert Griffin. Call with your question at 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Jim Hendler is an RPI professor who has advised the Obama White House on IT issues and consulted many governments and private companies on cybersecurity.

Robert Griffin is the founding dean of the Collage of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany