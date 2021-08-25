Cybersecurity with Bob Griffin and Jim Hendler 8/25/21

The Biden administration is taking steps to harden cybersecurity defenses for critical infrastructure, announcing late last month the development of performance goals and a voluntary public-private partnership to protect core sectors. We will talk about these goals (and so much more) with Jim Hendler and Robert Griffin. Call with your question at 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Jim Hendler is an RPI professor who has advised the Obama White House on IT issues and consulted many governments and private companies on cybersecurity.

Robert Griffin is the founding dean of the Collage of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany