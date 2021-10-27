Sports with Amy Bass and Ian Pickus 10/27/21

Baseball's World Series is underway, the Major League Soccer season is nearing the finish line and heading for the playoffs. College and pro football seasons are rolling and so is basketball, hockey and others. This is a great time to convene one of our semi-regular sports Vox Pops. Call in and join the chat. 800-348-2551.

Joining us today is Amy Bass, professor of sport studies and chair of the division of social science and communication at Manhattanville College. Amy is the author of One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together. In 2012, Amy Bass won an Emmy for her work with NBC Olympic Sports on the London Olympic Games.

Ian Pickus is WAMC News Director. He's an avid sports fan and a long time softball player. When we are not talking about current events in the WAMC Newsroom, we're arguing about sports.

It should be noted that Ian is a Yankees fan and Amy is a Red Sox fan. Let's see if they can tolerate each other for an entire hour. Ray Graf, your host, doesn't follow professional baseball. He's a Mets fan.

