© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
The Roundtable

Claire Stapleton paints the picture of the widening gap in Google's ideals and its reality in her memoir 'Don’t Be Evil: Bad Bosses, Fake Promises, and My Escape from Big Tech'

By Joe Donahue
Published August 20, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Claire Stapleton spent twelve years at Google, helping shape the voice and culture of a company that once promised to change the world. But over time, she began to question the widening gap between Google’s ideals and its reality.

In 2018, Stapleton helped organize the landmark Google Walkout, when 20,000 employees protested the company’s handling of sexual harassment.

Now a writer, communications consultant, and tech labor activist, Stapleton tells that story in 'Don’t Be Evil: Bad Bosses, Fake Promises, and My Escape from Big Tech.' It is a memoir about corporate power, workplace identity, disillusionment, and what happens when a true believer decides to walk away.

Tags
The Roundtable techtech jobscorporateGooglebook
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content