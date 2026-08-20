Claire Stapleton paints the picture of the widening gap in Google's ideals and its reality in her memoir 'Don’t Be Evil: Bad Bosses, Fake Promises, and My Escape from Big Tech'

Claire Stapleton spent twelve years at Google, helping shape the voice and culture of a company that once promised to change the world. But over time, she began to question the widening gap between Google’s ideals and its reality.

In 2018, Stapleton helped organize the landmark Google Walkout, when 20,000 employees protested the company’s handling of sexual harassment.

Now a writer, communications consultant, and tech labor activist, Stapleton tells that story in 'Don’t Be Evil: Bad Bosses, Fake Promises, and My Escape from Big Tech.' It is a memoir about corporate power, workplace identity, disillusionment, and what happens when a true believer decides to walk away.