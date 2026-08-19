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The Roundtable

The Thomas Cole National Historic Site presents the exhibit 'Circles of Influence: Thomas Cole and the American Landscape Movement'

By Joe Donahue
Published August 19, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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A View of the Catskill Mountain House Sarah Cole 1848, ht.15 1/3" x w.23 3/8" Albany Institute of History & Art, 1964.040
Thomas Cole National Historic Site
A View of the Catskill Mountain House Sarah Cole 1848, ht.15 1/3" x w.23 3/8" Albany Institute of History & Art, 1964.040

The Thomas Cole National Historic Site announced today the exhibition 'Circles of Influence: Thomas Cole and the American Landscape Movement.' The exhibition will explore the rapid influence that Thomas Cole (1801- 1848) and his work had on other 19th century artists, and the role that they collectively played in extending the concept of 'America the Beautiful,' still vibrant today.

The exhibition brings together the work of Thomas Cole with artists he was in direct contact with, including Frederic Edwin Church, Jasper Francis Cropsey, and Asher B. Durand; artist-members of the Cole family, and later painters who were shaped by his legacy and considered part of the artistic movement Cole founded, such as Ralph Albert Blakelock, Albert Bierstadt and Susie M. Barstow – among others.

The exhibition is presented in the historic Library Gallery designed
by Thomas Cole in the 1815 Main House where he lived from 1836 until his death in 1848. The gallery features an original decorative wall painting by Cole. The exhibition will run through December.

Maura O'Shea, Executive Director of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site, joins us this morning.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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