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The Roundtable

'Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert' with Conductor Damon Gupton and the Philadelphia Orchestra comes to SPAC on 8/21

By Joe Donahue
Published August 18, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
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Nearly 50 years after 'Star Wars' first transported moviegoers to a galaxy far, far away, the film - and its music - remain unmistakable. On Friday, August 21st at 7:30, 'Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert' comes to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

The complete 1977 film will be shown on the big screen as The Philadelphia Orchestra performs John Williams’ Oscar-winning score live - from the famous opening fanfare to the final celebration.

Leading the orchestra is conductor and actor Damon Gupton, known for his work on concert stages as well as television and film. He joins us to talk about bringing this landmark movie - and one of cinema’s greatest scores - to life at SPAC.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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