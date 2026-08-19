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The Roundtable

Berkshire Opera Festival presents 'Lucia di Lammermoor' at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on 8/22 through 8/28

By Joe Donahue
Published August 19, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
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Berkshire Opera Festival is about to present one of the most celebrated works in the operatic canon, Donizetti's 'Lucia di Lammermoor.' Conducted and directed by co-founders Brian Garman and Jonathon Loy, three performances take place August 22-28 at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington. We’ll get a preview.

Full of suspense, pathos, and vocal acrobatics, it's an opera that demands the very greatest singers.

In the lead role of Lucia is soprano Christine Lyons, winner of the 2025 Princess Grace Award, and described by 'Broadway World 'as "a true virtuosa, dazzling us with her mastery of all those Bel Canto fireworks." Christine Lyons and Brian Garman join us this morning.

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The Roundtable berkshire opera festivaloperaMahaiwe Performing Arts Centersinger
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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