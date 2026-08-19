Berkshire Opera Festival presents 'Lucia di Lammermoor' at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on 8/22 through 8/28

Berkshire Opera Festival is about to present one of the most celebrated works in the operatic canon, Donizetti's 'Lucia di Lammermoor.' Conducted and directed by co-founders Brian Garman and Jonathon Loy, three performances take place August 22-28 at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington. We’ll get a preview.

Full of suspense, pathos, and vocal acrobatics, it's an opera that demands the very greatest singers.

In the lead role of Lucia is soprano Christine Lyons, winner of the 2025 Princess Grace Award, and described by 'Broadway World 'as "a true virtuosa, dazzling us with her mastery of all those Bel Canto fireworks." Christine Lyons and Brian Garman join us this morning.