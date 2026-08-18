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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore and Open Door Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published August 18, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY for our selections this week.

Kira:
The Skeleton and the Cat by Brandon James Scott
All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel by SA Crosby
Patchwork: A Graphic Biography of Jane Austen by Kate Evans
The Girlie Playhouse by VN Alexander
The Wild Beneath by Kelly Anderson
Summer Sisters by Judy Blume
The Crane Wife: A Memoir in Essays by CJ Hauser

Lily:
Sunrise by Téa Obreht
Etna by Paul Yoon
An Infinite Love Story by Chanel Cleeton
The Amateur by Chris Bohjalian
The Wild Beneath by Kelly Anderson

Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsmerritt bookstoreopen door bookstore
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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