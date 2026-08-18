Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore and Open Door Bookstore

This week's Book Picks comes from Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY for our selections this week.

Kira:

The Skeleton and the Cat by Brandon James Scott

All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel by SA Crosby

Patchwork: A Graphic Biography of Jane Austen by Kate Evans

The Girlie Playhouse by VN Alexander

The Wild Beneath by Kelly Anderson

Summer Sisters by Judy Blume

The Crane Wife: A Memoir in Essays by CJ Hauser