Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY for our selections this week.
Kira:
The Skeleton and the Cat by Brandon James Scott
All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel by SA Crosby
Patchwork: A Graphic Biography of Jane Austen by Kate Evans
The Girlie Playhouse by VN Alexander
The Wild Beneath by Kelly Anderson
Summer Sisters by Judy Blume
The Crane Wife: A Memoir in Essays by CJ Hauser
Lily:
Sunrise by Téa Obreht
Etna by Paul Yoon
An Infinite Love Story by Chanel Cleeton
The Amateur by Chris Bohjalian
The Wild Beneath by Kelly Anderson