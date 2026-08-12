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The Roundtable

Jay McInerney's new book is the fourth and final installment of the Callaway saga 'See You on the Other Side'

By Joe Donahue
Published August 12, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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Jay McInerney has spent more than four decades chronicling ambition, desire, excess, and reinvention in New York City. Since the publication of his breakout novel, 'Bright Lights Big City,' in 1984, he's become one of the defining literary voices. He has become one of the defining literary voices of his generation, blending sharp social observation with an insider's eye for the worlds of publishing, wealth, and culture.

His new novel, 'See You on the Other Side,' brings a long-running story to a close. The book is the fourth and final installment of McInerney's Callaway saga.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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