Jay McInerney's new book is the fourth and final installment of the Callaway saga 'See You on the Other Side'

Jay McInerney has spent more than four decades chronicling ambition, desire, excess, and reinvention in New York City. Since the publication of his breakout novel, 'Bright Lights Big City,' in 1984, he's become one of the defining literary voices. He has become one of the defining literary voices of his generation, blending sharp social observation with an insider's eye for the worlds of publishing, wealth, and culture.

His new novel, 'See You on the Other Side,' brings a long-running story to a close. The book is the fourth and final installment of McInerney's Callaway saga.