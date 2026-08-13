Caffe Lena presents sitarist Partha Bose on 8/16 as a part of their 'Global Voices' series

Sitarist Partha Bose brings the sounds of Indian classical music to Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs this Sunday. Bose began playing music as a child in Calcutta and has since built an international career, performing across five continents and introducing audiences around the world to the beauty and improvisation of Indian music.

His concerts combine centuries old musical traditions with the spontaneity and energy of a live conversation between musicians and audiences. Sunday show is part of Caffe Lena's Global Voices series, which brings music and traditions from around the world to Saratoga and does so this Sunday, August 16th at 7 p.m.