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The Roundtable

Lisa Gardner returns with a new thriller 'You'll Be Sorry'

By Joe Donahue
Published August 12, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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The number-one 'New York Times' bestselling author Lisa Gardner is known for intricately plotted psychological thrillers and unforgettable characters, including Detective D.D. Warren and missing-persons specialist Frankie Elkin.

Now Gardner returns with 'You’ll Be Sorry,' a new thriller that once again explores the secrets people keep—and the dangerous consequences when those secrets surface.

Gardner has written more than twenty novels, earned an international following, and seen her work published around the world and adapted for the screen. Lisa Gardner joins us on The Roundtable to talk about 'You’ll Be Sorry.'

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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