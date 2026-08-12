Lisa Gardner returns with a new thriller 'You'll Be Sorry'

The number-one 'New York Times' bestselling author Lisa Gardner is known for intricately plotted psychological thrillers and unforgettable characters, including Detective D.D. Warren and missing-persons specialist Frankie Elkin.

Now Gardner returns with 'You’ll Be Sorry,' a new thriller that once again explores the secrets people keep—and the dangerous consequences when those secrets surface.

Gardner has written more than twenty novels, earned an international following, and seen her work published around the world and adapted for the screen. Lisa Gardner joins us on The Roundtable to talk about 'You’ll Be Sorry.'