Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop and The Bookstore in Lenox

This week's Book Picks comes from Joan Grenier – owner of the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.

Matt Tannenbaum



Solstice by Carol Gilligan

The First All-Star Game: Babe Ruth, FDR, and America at the Crossroads by Randall Sullivan

The Dreamlife of Teddy Baseball: Musings by Teddy Tannenbaum

John Williams: A Composer's Life by Tim Grieving

The Man Who Read Everything: The Literary Letters of Harold Bloom by Harold Bloom

Little, Big: or, The Fairies Parliament by John Crowley

Joan Grenier

