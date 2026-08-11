Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop and The Bookstore in Lenox
This week's Book Picks comes from Joan Grenier – owner of the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.
Matt Tannenbaum
- Solstice by Carol Gilligan
- The First All-Star Game: Babe Ruth, FDR, and America at the Crossroads by Randall Sullivan
- The Dreamlife of Teddy Baseball: Musings by Teddy Tannenbaum
- John Williams: A Composer's Life by Tim Grieving
- The Man Who Read Everything: The Literary Letters of Harold Bloom by Harold Bloom
- Little, Big: or, The Fairies Parliament by John Crowley
Joan Grenier
- The People's Historian: The Outsized Life of Howard Zinn by Dave Zirin
- Regime Changed: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by Maggie Haberman & Jonathan Swan
- The Book of Birds: A Field Guide to Wonder and Loss by Robert Macfarlane & Jackie Morris
- The News from Dublin: Stories by Colm Toibin
- End Times Fascism and the Fight for the Living World (September 15, 2026 pub date) by Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor