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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop and The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published August 11, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from Joan Grenier – owner of the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.

Matt Tannenbaum

  • Solstice by Carol Gilligan 
  • The First All-Star Game: Babe Ruth, FDR, and America at the Crossroads by Randall Sullivan   
  • The Dreamlife of Teddy Baseball: Musings by Teddy Tannenbaum
  • John Williams: A Composer's Life by Tim Grieving 
  • The Man Who Read Everything: The Literary Letters of Harold Bloom by Harold Bloom 
  • Little, Big: or, The Fairies Parliament by John Crowley 

Joan Grenier

  • The People's Historian: The Outsized Life of Howard Zinn by Dave Zirin
  • Regime Changed: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by Maggie Haberman & Jonathan Swan
  • The Book of Birds: A Field Guide to Wonder and Loss by Robert Macfarlane & Jackie Morris
  • The News from Dublin: Stories by Colm Toibin
  • End Times Fascism and the Fight for the Living World (September 15, 2026 pub date) by Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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