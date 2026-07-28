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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books and Northshire Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published July 28, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY and Mike Hare from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT

Suzanna Hermans

  • Babylon, South Dakota by Tom Lin
  • Alan Opts Out by Courtney Maum
  • The Original by Priya Parmar
  • Etna by Paul Yoon
  • Five by Ilona Bannister
  • Catch the Devil: A True Story of Murder, Deception, and Injustice on the Gulf Coast by Pamela Colloff

Mike Hare:

  • Redemption by Lawrence Wright
  • Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
  • Heartland by Keith O'Brien
  • Catch the Devil by Pamela Colloff
  • An Inconvenient Widow by Lois Romano
  • The Acrobat by Wisława Szymborska            
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The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsOblong Booksnorthshire bookstore
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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