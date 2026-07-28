Book Picks - Oblong Books and Northshire Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY and Mike Hare from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT
Suzanna Hermans
- Babylon, South Dakota by Tom Lin
- Alan Opts Out by Courtney Maum
- The Original by Priya Parmar
- Etna by Paul Yoon
- Five by Ilona Bannister
- Catch the Devil: A True Story of Murder, Deception, and Injustice on the Gulf Coast by Pamela Colloff
Mike Hare:
- Redemption by Lawrence Wright
- Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
- Heartland by Keith O'Brien
- Catch the Devil by Pamela Colloff
- An Inconvenient Widow by Lois Romano
- The Acrobat by Wisława Szymborska