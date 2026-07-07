7/7/26 Book Picks from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY
Jackie Kellachan
"The Hill" by Harriet Clark (Event on August 8th with V (formerly known as Eve Ensler))
"The Oyster Diaries" by Nancy Lemann
"Trash! A Garbageman's Story" by Simon Pare-Poupart
"On Witness and Respair" by Jesmyn Ward
"The Boundless Deep" by Richard Holmes
"The Frenzy: Stories" by Joyce Carol Oates (Event on July 15th)
Kira Wizner
Country People : A Novel Mason, Daniel
The Shampoo Effect : A Read with Jenna Pick: A Novel Jackson, Jenny
Lázár : A Novel Biedermann, Nelio
Cat Love : A Novel Morín, Tomás Q
Watermelon Pool Lune, Bonsoir
Tata : A Novel Perrin, Valérie
Noticing : Intimate Encounters With the Natural World Louv, Richard
Agnes Lives! : A Novel Newton, Hallie Elizabeth
Broken Fang, X
For more information - you can go to their website: merrittbooks.com and goldennotebook.com. All of our Book Picks lists are posted online at wamc.org/roundtable. You’re listening to the RT on WAMC. You’re listening to the RT on WAMC