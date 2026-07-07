7/7/26 Book Picks from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY

Jackie Kellachan

"The Hill" by Harriet Clark (Event on August 8th with V (formerly known as Eve Ensler))

"The Oyster Diaries" by Nancy Lemann

"Trash! A Garbageman's Story" by Simon Pare-Poupart

"On Witness and Respair" by Jesmyn Ward

"The Boundless Deep" by Richard Holmes

"The Frenzy: Stories" by Joyce Carol Oates (Event on July 15th)

Kira Wizner

Country People : A Novel Mason, Daniel

The Shampoo Effect : A Read with Jenna Pick: A Novel Jackson, Jenny

Lázár : A Novel Biedermann, Nelio

Cat Love : A Novel Morín, Tomás Q

Watermelon Pool Lune, Bonsoir

Tata : A Novel Perrin, Valérie

Noticing : Intimate Encounters With the Natural World Louv, Richard

Agnes Lives! : A Novel Newton, Hallie Elizabeth

Broken Fang, X

For more information - you can go to their website: merrittbooks.com and goldennotebook.com. All of our Book Picks lists are posted online at wamc.org/roundtable. You’re listening to the RT on WAMC. You’re listening to the RT on WAMC