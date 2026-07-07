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The Roundtable

7/7/26 Book Picks from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY

By Joe Donahue
Published July 7, 2026 at 5:43 PM EDT

Jackie Kellachan
"The Hill" by Harriet Clark (Event on  August 8th with V (formerly known as Eve Ensler))
"The Oyster Diaries" by Nancy Lemann
"Trash! A Garbageman's Story" by Simon Pare-Poupart
"On Witness and Respair" by Jesmyn Ward
"The Boundless Deep" by Richard Holmes
"The Frenzy: Stories" by Joyce Carol Oates (Event on July 15th)

Kira Wizner
Country People : A Novel           Mason, Daniel
The Shampoo Effect : A Read with Jenna Pick: A Novel    Jackson, Jenny
Lázár : A Novel Biedermann, Nelio
Cat Love : A Novel        Morín, Tomás Q
Watermelon Pool          Lune, Bonsoir
Tata : A Novel  Perrin, Valérie
Noticing : Intimate Encounters With the Natural World     Louv, Richard
Agnes Lives! : A Novel   Newton, Hallie Elizabeth
Broken Fang, X

For more information - you can go to their website: merrittbooks.com and goldennotebook.com. All of our Book Picks lists are posted online at wamc.org/roundtable. You’re listening to the RT on WAMC. You’re listening to the RT on WAMC

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The Roundtable Book Picks
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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