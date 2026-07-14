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The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Rough Draft Bar & Books and Odyssey Bookshop

By Joe Donahue
Published July 14, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from Roxanna Pisiak from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and Drew Broussard Rough Draft Bar and Books in Kingston, NY for our selections this week.
 
Roxanna:

  • Country People by Daniel Mason
  • The Heart of Man by Jón Kalman Stefansson
  • Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead
  • A Violent Masterpiece by Jordan Harper
  • Dangerous, Dirty, Violent, and Young: A Fugitive Family in the Revolutionary Underground by Zayd Ayers Dohrn  & Something We Said: Richard Pryor, a Notorious Word, and Me by Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
  • Beginning, Middle, End by Valeria Luiselli

Drew:

  • Headlights by CJ Leede
  • The Perilous life of Jade Yeo by Zen Cho
  • Servants to the King by Marion Scott
  • We Hexed the Moon by Mollyhall Seeley
  • Lives of Saints by Nancy Lemann
  • Waiting on a Friend by Natalie Adler
  • Famous Men by Julie Buntin
  • The Course of the Heart by M. John Harrison
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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