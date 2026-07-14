Book Picks - The Rough Draft Bar & Books and Odyssey Bookshop
This week's Book Picks comes from Roxanna Pisiak from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and Drew Broussard Rough Draft Bar and Books in Kingston, NY for our selections this week.
Roxanna:
- Country People by Daniel Mason
- The Heart of Man by Jón Kalman Stefansson
- Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead
- A Violent Masterpiece by Jordan Harper
- Dangerous, Dirty, Violent, and Young: A Fugitive Family in the Revolutionary Underground by Zayd Ayers Dohrn & Something We Said: Richard Pryor, a Notorious Word, and Me by Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor
- Beginning, Middle, End by Valeria Luiselli
Drew:
- Headlights by CJ Leede
- The Perilous life of Jade Yeo by Zen Cho
- Servants to the King by Marion Scott
- We Hexed the Moon by Mollyhall Seeley
- Lives of Saints by Nancy Lemann
- Waiting on a Friend by Natalie Adler
- Famous Men by Julie Buntin
- The Course of the Heart by M. John Harrison