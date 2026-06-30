We Hold These Truths: America at 250 - Book Picks - Mike Hare (America 250)
As America prepares to mark its 250th birthday, there's no better time to revisit the people, ideas, triumphs, and contradictions that have shaped the nation. For this special edition of Book Picks, part of our series 'We Still Hold These Truths: America at 250,' we're joined by Mike Hare of Northshire Bookstore.
Mike has assembled a thoughtful selection of books that explore America's founding, its evolution, and the many voices that have defined its story. Whether you're a lifelong history enthusiast or simply looking for a deeper understanding of the country's past, these recommendations offer fresh perspectives on the American experience.
- Taking Manhattan by Russell Shorto
- The Cause by Joseph Ellis
- Team of Rivals by Doris Kearns Goodwin
- Dead Wake by Erik Larson
- The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson
- Reaganland by Rick Perlstein
- The Soul of America by Jon Meacham