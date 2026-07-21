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The Roundtable

Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore and The Book House/Marketblock Books

By Joe Donahue
Published July 21, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, NY and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY.

Cheryl McKeon:

  • Etna by Paul Yoon
  • Dog of the North by Elizabeth McKenzie
  • Demon Copperhead AUDIO Barbara Kingsolver 
  • Mouse's Wood by Alice Melvin
  • Story Rug by Sophie Blackall

Jim Havener:

  • The Counting Game by Sinead Nolan
  • Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead
  • The Mortons by Justine Larbalestier & Scott Westerfield
  • Two Ships by David Reynolds
  • The Vivisectors by Missouri Williams                                               
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The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsgreen toad bookstorethe book housemarket block books
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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