Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore and The Book House/Marketblock Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, NY and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY.
Cheryl McKeon:
- Etna by Paul Yoon
- Dog of the North by Elizabeth McKenzie
- Demon Copperhead AUDIO Barbara Kingsolver
- Mouse's Wood by Alice Melvin
- Story Rug by Sophie Blackall
Jim Havener:
- The Counting Game by Sinead Nolan
- Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead
- The Mortons by Justine Larbalestier & Scott Westerfield
- Two Ships by David Reynolds
- The Vivisectors by Missouri Williams