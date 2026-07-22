Northshire Bookstore and Universal Preservation Hall present An Evening with Colson Whitehead on 7/23

Northshire Bookstore and Universal Preservation Hall are presenting an evening with #1 New York Times bestselling author and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead on Thursday night at UPH in Saratoga Springs at 8 PM.

He will discuss “Cool Machine,” the final installment of his Harlem Trilogy, a vividly imagined portrait of 1980s New York filled with daring heists, unforgettable characters, and the city’s magnetic energy.

Whitehead weaves history, crime, and imagination into a gripping story that critics are calling “the literary equivalent of a great action movie” and “the greatest New York novel in years.”