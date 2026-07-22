© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Northshire Bookstore and Universal Preservation Hall present An Evening with Colson Whitehead on 7/23

By Joe Donahue
Published July 22, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Northshire Bookstore and Universal Preservation Hall are presenting an evening with #1 New York Times bestselling author and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead on Thursday night at UPH in Saratoga Springs at 8 PM.

He will discuss “Cool Machine,” the final installment of his Harlem Trilogy, a vividly imagined portrait of 1980s New York filled with daring heists, unforgettable characters, and the city’s magnetic energy.

Whitehead weaves history, crime, and imagination into a gripping story that critics are calling “the literary equivalent of a great action movie” and “the greatest New York novel in years.”

Tags
The Roundtable bookcolson whiteheadNew Yorkhistorycrime
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content