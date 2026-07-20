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The Roundtable

Dr. Pius Kamau shares his amazing life journey in the memoir 'Running with Lions'

By Joe Donahue
Published July 20, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
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What does it take to outrun history without leaving it behind? In his new memoir, 'Running with Lions,' Dr. Pius Kamau traces an extraordinary journey from a childhood in colonial Kenya to a career as a thoracic surgeon in the United States.

Along the way, he recounts encounters with poverty, political upheaval, racism, and remarkable acts of perseverance. More than a personal story, the book explores the enduring effects of colonialism, the transformative power of education, and the resilience required to build a life across continents.

Dr. Kamau, a surgeon, author, and humanitarian, joins us this morning to discuss 'Running with Lions' and the experiences that shaped both the man and the memoir.

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The Roundtable memoirAfricasurgeoncolonialism
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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