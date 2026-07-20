Dr. Pius Kamau shares his amazing life journey in the memoir 'Running with Lions'
What does it take to outrun history without leaving it behind? In his new memoir, 'Running with Lions,' Dr. Pius Kamau traces an extraordinary journey from a childhood in colonial Kenya to a career as a thoracic surgeon in the United States.
Along the way, he recounts encounters with poverty, political upheaval, racism, and remarkable acts of perseverance. More than a personal story, the book explores the enduring effects of colonialism, the transformative power of education, and the resilience required to build a life across continents.
Dr. Kamau, a surgeon, author, and humanitarian, joins us this morning to discuss 'Running with Lions' and the experiences that shaped both the man and the memoir.