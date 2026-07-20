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The Roundtable

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Mike McIntires's new book is 'Ricochet: Guns, Greed, and the American Way of Violence'

By Joe Donahue
Published July 20, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Mike McIntire has spent years following the money, politics, and power behind some of America's biggest stories. As a reporter for 'The New York Times,' his work has exposed everything from Russian election interference to hidden financial incentives in policing.

In his new book, 'Ricochet: Guns, Greed, and the American Way of Violence,' McIntire turns his attention to one of the nation's most urgent and divisive issues. Drawing on extensive reporting, he traces how commerce, politics, history, and ideology combined to shape America's uniquely powerful gun culture.

The result is a deeply reported examination of why gun violence remains so pervasive—and what that reveals about the country itself. Mike McIntire joins us this morning.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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