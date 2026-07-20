Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Mike McIntires's new book is 'Ricochet: Guns, Greed, and the American Way of Violence'

Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Mike McIntire has spent years following the money, politics, and power behind some of America's biggest stories. As a reporter for 'The New York Times,' his work has exposed everything from Russian election interference to hidden financial incentives in policing.

In his new book, 'Ricochet: Guns, Greed, and the American Way of Violence,' McIntire turns his attention to one of the nation's most urgent and divisive issues. Drawing on extensive reporting, he traces how commerce, politics, history, and ideology combined to shape America's uniquely powerful gun culture.

The result is a deeply reported examination of why gun violence remains so pervasive—and what that reveals about the country itself. Mike McIntire joins us this morning.