Irish novelist Djamel White's debut novel is 'All Them Dogs'

Gangster fiction has long explored questions of power, loyalty, and survival. But in 'All Them Dogs,' Irish novelist Djamel White brings something unexpected to the genre: a deeply human story in which violence and vulnerability exist side by side.

Set in the gangland neighborhoods of West Dublin, the novel follows Tony Ward, who returns home after years in exile for a killing committed in his youth. Hoping to reclaim his place in the criminal world, Tony instead finds himself drawn into an increasingly dangerous relationship with Darren "Flute" Walsh, an enforcer whose presence forces him to confront desires, loyalties, and fears he has long kept buried.

A Dublin native, White’s debut novel blends literary fiction, noir, and an emotionally charged coming-of-age story into one of the year's most talked-about first novels. Today, we welcome Djamel White to discuss 'All Them Dogs.'