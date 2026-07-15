Pianist Lara Downes presents 'Hold these truths: Lara Downes and Friends' at Mass MoCA's hunter Center on 7/18

Acclaimed pianist and NPR host Lara Downes, who has spent the past two years traveling the country for 'The Declaration Project,' a national initiative built around a deceptively simple question: What does it mean to be American today?

This Saturday Lara will bring that work to MASS MoCA’s Hunter Center with 'Hold These Truths: Lara Downes and Friends,' a poignant and probing concert that marks America’s 250th anniversary by celebrating the power of music to express the core essence of our founding promise.