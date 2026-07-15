Theresa Rebeck's 'The Understudy' will be having performances at Dorset Theatre Festival through Sunday

Broadway playwright, screenwriter, and television creator Theresa Rebeck has built a career on sharp dialogue, complex characters, and an uncanny ability to find comedy in human ambition.

The creator of NBC's Smash and the author of more than 20 plays - including 'Seminar,' 'Bernhardt/Hamlet,' 'Dig and Seared' - Theresa Rebeck is also the longtime resident playwright at Vermont's Dorset Theatre Festival. This summer she's returning to direct her own acclaimed backstage comedy, 'The Understudy,' running through Sunday.

Set in the rehearsal room of a Broadway production of a long-lost Kafka play, 'The Understudy' follows an overlooked actor, a Hollywood star, and a frazzled stage manager as old rivalries, bruised egos, and dreams of success collide. It's a funny, fast-paced look at ambition, jealousy, second chances, and the wonderfully chaotic world behind the curtain.