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The Roundtable

Theresa Rebeck's 'The Understudy' will be having performances at Dorset Theatre Festival through Sunday

By Joe Donahue
Published July 15, 2026 at 11:08 AM EDT
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Broadway playwright, screenwriter, and television creator Theresa Rebeck has built a career on sharp dialogue, complex characters, and an uncanny ability to find comedy in human ambition.

The creator of NBC's Smash and the author of more than 20 plays - including 'Seminar,' 'Bernhardt/Hamlet,' 'Dig and Seared' - Theresa Rebeck is also the longtime resident playwright at Vermont's Dorset Theatre Festival. This summer she's returning to direct her own acclaimed backstage comedy, 'The Understudy,' running through Sunday.

Set in the rehearsal room of a Broadway production of a long-lost Kafka play, 'The Understudy' follows an overlooked actor, a Hollywood star, and a frazzled stage manager as old rivalries, bruised egos, and dreams of success collide. It's a funny, fast-paced look at ambition, jealousy, second chances, and the wonderfully chaotic world behind the curtain.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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