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The Roundtable

The Adirondack Theatre Festival presents 'Mother. Daughter. Father. Son.'

By Joe Donahue
Published July 14, 2026 at 11:19 AM EDT
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'Mother. Daughter. Father. Son.' is a funny and deeply human new play about what happens when love, memory, faith, and responsibility collide. When an aging mother moves in with her fiercely independent daughter, long-buried tensions surface—alongside unexpected friendships next door that complicate everything.

The production is up at the Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, NY and runs through Sunday.

As two families navigate caregiving, loss, identity, and the limits of control, the play asks urgent questions about who gets to decide what’s best for the people we love.

To tell us more about 'Mother. Daughter. Father. Son.' - we welcome the playwright Douglas Lyons and Tony Award winning actress Lillias White.

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The Roundtable adirondack theatre festivalAdirondack Theatersplayfamilyrelationships
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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