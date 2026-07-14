The Adirondack Theatre Festival presents 'Mother. Daughter. Father. Son.'

'Mother. Daughter. Father. Son.' is a funny and deeply human new play about what happens when love, memory, faith, and responsibility collide. When an aging mother moves in with her fiercely independent daughter, long-buried tensions surface—alongside unexpected friendships next door that complicate everything.

The production is up at the Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, NY and runs through Sunday.

As two families navigate caregiving, loss, identity, and the limits of control, the play asks urgent questions about who gets to decide what’s best for the people we love.

To tell us more about 'Mother. Daughter. Father. Son.' - we welcome the playwright Douglas Lyons and Tony Award winning actress Lillias White.