The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will start on 7/15

Summer means music in Cooperstown, and one of the region's most anticipated traditions is ready to begin. The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival opens Wednesday evening with the acclaimed wind quintet WindSync performing at Fenimore Farm and Country Village.

The festival continues through August 17 with a lineup of chamber music, jazz, and crossover performances at venues including Fenimore Farm and Christ Episcopal Church.

Since founding the festival in 1999, flutist and artistic director Linda Chesis has built it into a nationally recognized celebration of world-class musicians in an intimate setting. She joins us with a preview of this year's season.