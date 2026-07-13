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The Roundtable

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will start on 7/15

By Joe Donahue
Published July 13, 2026 at 2:36 PM EDT
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Summer means music in Cooperstown, and one of the region's most anticipated traditions is ready to begin. The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival opens Wednesday evening with the acclaimed wind quintet WindSync performing at Fenimore Farm and Country Village.

The festival continues through August 17 with a lineup of chamber music, jazz, and crossover performances at venues including Fenimore Farm and Christ Episcopal Church.

Since founding the festival in 1999, flutist and artistic director Linda Chesis has built it into a nationally recognized celebration of world-class musicians in an intimate setting. She joins us with a preview of this year's season.

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The Roundtable cooperstown summer music festivalmusicsummerfestival
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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